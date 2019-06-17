KQ2 Forecast: An active weather pattern this week

We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures into the middle to upper 60s this Monday morning. Monday is looking to be another dry & quiet day for us with partly sunny skies skies. Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop to our south near Kansas City and the I-70 corridor so we can't rule out a slim chance for a stray shower for us. Highs are going to be a few degrees below average in the lower 80s.

For Tuesday, we are tracking our next storm system that could give us a better chance of showers and storms, especially late afternoon into the evening. Some could be on the strong side with gusty winds. We could also deal with another round of heavy rain, which we do not need with 1-2" expected. We'll have possible scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday as our system moves out. Highs both days will range from upper 70s to lower 80s.

For Thursday, much of the day appears to be dry with a slight chance of rain. Friday into the weekend will see additional chances for scattered thunderstorms. Highs will be near average in the middle 80s.

