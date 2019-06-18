KQ2 Forecast: Storm chances return for our Tuesday

We are waking up to clouds increasing this morning with temperatures will into the lower 60s. Patchy fog is developing causing some low visibility so slow down and allow extra travel time. The next few days will likely see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms that could bring some heavy rainfall to the area. For Tuesday, we are tracking our next storm system that could give us a better chance of showers and storms, especially late afternoon into the overnight hours. Some could be on the strong side with gusty winds. We could also deal with another round of heavy rain, which we do not need with 1-2" expected. Highs both days will range from upper 70s to lower 80s.

We'll have possible scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday as our system moves out. High temperatures will be cooler in the middle 70s.

For Thursday, much of the day appears to be dry. Friday into the weekend will see additional chances for scattered thunderstorms. Highs will be near average in the middle 80s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android