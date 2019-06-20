KQ2 Forecast: Dense fog then storm chances for your Thursday

Dense fog is developing this morning in parts of NW Missouri this Thursday morning so you may want to give yourselves plenty of extra travel time this morning and slow down on the roads if you do encounter low visibility. Temperatures are in the 60s this morning, but they will warm up in a big way beginning Thursday with temperatures really heating up for Friday and Saturday.

Highs on Thursday will be in the middle to upper 80s with partly sunny skies for most of the day with showers and thunderstorms moving in during the evening hours. Some storms could be on the strong side with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats, but we can't rule out an isolated tornado. Friday and Saturday should top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with more chances for showers and thunderstorms. We are right now under a slight risk for severe weather, for the next three days so stay weather aware and we'll be keeping you updated on the forecast. We also need to watch the potential for heavy rain & flooding with 2-3" of rain expected between now and Sunday.

For Sunday, thunderstorms remain in the forecast with temperatures slightly cooler in the middle 80s. Into next week, the weather quiets down with partly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.