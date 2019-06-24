Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Less active but summer hot temperatures this week

Expecting Monday to be a very pleasant day with the return of sunshine. Temperatures comfortable & less humid in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 7:43 AM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 7:43 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

To start the work week, an isolated shower is possible along the I-35 corridor and east Monday morning but rain chances drop off through the rest of the day as our weekend system exits the region. Temperatures will into the lower to middle 60s. Expecting Monday to be a very pleasant day with the return of sunshine. Temperatures comfortable & less humid in the upper 70s to lower 80s. 

 Tuesday afternoon features the next chance for some isolated thunderstorms. Some storms could be on strong side. Something we'll be watching. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 80s.

After that, the weather will become almost Florida-like with warm & humid temperatures and spotty storm development each afternoon through Thursday. Expect more sunshine with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s through Friday and into the weekend.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Expecting Monday to be a very pleasant day with the return of sunshine. Temperatures comfortable & less humid in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events