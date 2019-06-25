Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Some storm chances with severe risk for Tuesday

We'll see a mix of sun & clouds for most of the day, before the next chance for some isolated thunderstorms moves in late afternoon and evening. Some storms could be on strong to severe side.

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 7:54 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

We are waking up on a quiet note this Tuesday morning across northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. We'll see a mix of sun & clouds for most of the day, before the next chance for some isolated thunderstorms moves in late afternoon and evening.

Some storms could be on strong to severe side. We're under an enhanced risk of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center, with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. An isolated tornado can't be rules out. We could even get some heavy rain & flooding, which is something we don't need after the 4-8 inches of rain we received over the weekend. Something we'll be watching. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 80s.

After that, the weather will become almost Florida-like with warm & humid temperatures as we head into the second half of the work week. Expect more sunshine with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s through Friday and into the weekend. The humid air will allow the heat index to make it feel like the upper 90s to low 100s, so make sure you stay hydrated and cool. 

