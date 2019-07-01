KQ2 Forecast: Sunny start then active weather pattern returns this week

After a hot & humid weekend across northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas, we'll remain dry & sunny heading into Monday & Tuesday. High temperatures will remain in the lower 90s, but it won't feel as hot as it has been as heat indices will be in the middle 90s.
Our next chances for rain & thunderstorms look to move back in late Tuesday night into Wednesday as high pressure that has kept the Central Plains dry will start breaking down, allowing for an active weather pattern to start picking up again. It could stick around for the Fourth of July Holiday on Thursday. It's looking right now to be scattered chances, so not a complete washout. We'll continue to watch the forecast for your plans.
Better chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday into the weekend. Highs throughout the week will be back down to near average in the middle to upper 80s.
