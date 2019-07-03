Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances make a return heading into long holiday weekend

Our next chances for rain & thunderstorms look to move back in Wednesday as high pressure that has kept the Central Plains dry will start breaking down, allowing for an active weather pattern to start picking up again.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 7:20 AM
Updated: Jul 3, 2019 7:20 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

We are waking up on a dry note this morning with a few clouds and temperatures in the 70s. Our next chances for rain & thunderstorms look to move back in Wednesday as high pressure that has kept the Central Plains dry will start breaking down, allowing for an active weather pattern to start picking up again.

Rain chances will stick around for the Fourth of July Holiday on Thursday. It's looking right now to be scattered chances, so not a complete washout. Good news is that it's looking to be dry for the fireworks Thursday evening. We'll continue to watch the forecast. High temperatures will remain a few degrees above average in the upper 80s. More scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday into the weekend. Highs this weekend will be back down to near average in the middle to upper 80s.

We'll be drying out once again as we head into early next week with a mix of sun & clouds. Highs remain near average in the middle to upper 80s. 

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Our next chances for rain & thunderstorms look to move back in Wednesday as high pressure that has kept the Central Plains dry will start breaking down, allowing for an active weather pattern to start picking up again.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events