KQ2 Forecast: On & off again rain chances for the Fourth of July

Rain chances will stick around for your Fourth of July Holiday. It's looking right now to be scattered chances throughout the morning into the afternoon, but not a complete washout. Good news is that it's looking to be dry for the fireworks Thursday evening. We'll continue to watch the forecast. High temperatures will be near average in the middle 80s.

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 6:52 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

More scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday into the weekend. Highs this weekend will remain near average in the middle to upper 80s.

We'll be drying out for a bit as we head into Monday with a mix of sun & clouds before another round of rain moves back in on Tursday. Highs remain near average in the middle to upper 80s. 

Saint Joseph
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
