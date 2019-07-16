We are waking up to some patchy fog forming this Tuesday morning with temperatures from the middle 60s to lower 70s. The remnants of Barry will bring some lingering clouds for your Tuesday. There's also a chance for an isolated shower as a weak disturbance pushes through from the west. Expect most, if not all, to stay dry. We'll have one more day of near average temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.
A prolonged heat wave is expected to begin Wednesday as temperatures climb to the highest we have seen so far this year. Upper 90s are a good bet with feels like temperatures in the 100s from Wednesday through the weekend.
It is possible the actual air temperature reaches 100 degrees on Friday. Now is a good time to prepare for the prolonged heat and remember to be staying hydrated and limiting time spent outdoors.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures warming up for rest of work week
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures return this week
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures warm up on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures warming up on Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures are warming back up
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures & some stormy weather this work week
- KQ2 Forecast: Cool temperatures this week
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm and sunny to start the work week
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm-up coming this week
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperature swings continue