KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures warming up for rest of work week

We are waking up to some patchy fog forming this Tuesday morning with temperatures from the middle 60s to lower 70s. The remnants of Barry will bring some lingering clouds for your Tuesday. There's also a chance for an isolated shower as a weak disturbance pushes through from the west. Expect most, if not all, to stay dry. We'll have one more day of near average temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

A prolonged heat wave is expected to begin Wednesday as temperatures climb to the highest we have seen so far this year. Upper 90s are a good bet with feels like temperatures in the 100s from Wednesday through the weekend.

It is possible the actual air temperature reaches 100 degrees on Friday. Now is a good time to prepare for the prolonged heat and remember to be staying hydrated and limiting time spent outdoors.