KQ2 Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect on Wednesday

***An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening as heat indices could make it feel like 105-110 degrees outside.

A prolonged heat wave is expected to begin Wednesday as temperatures climb to the highest we have seen so far this year. Upper 90s for high temperatures are a good bet over the next few days. With oppressive dew points expected in the 70s, the heat index will make it feel like in the 100s from Wednesday into the weekend. We'll get little relief during the overnight hours as lows will only go down to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

It is possible the actual air temperature reaches near 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Now is a good time to prepare for the prolonged heat and remember to be staying hydrated by drinking lots of water and limiting time spent outdoors, especially during the sun's peak hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Also, make sure you have a cool place to go with good air conditioning and check on your pets, children and elderly.

Temperatures should be back down in the upper 80s by early next week with a sight chance of rain Sunday into Monday.