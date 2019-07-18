KQ2 Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning continues for Thursday

***An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect through Saturday evening as heat indices could make it feel like 105-110 degrees outside.

A hot and humid next few days is ahead for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. It is possible the actual air temperature reaches near 100 degrees Thursday through Saturday. Be prepared for the prolonged heat and remember to be staying hydrated by drinking lots of water and limiting time spent outdoors, especially during the sun's peak hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Also, make sure you have a cool place to go with good air conditioning and check on your pets, children and elderly.

Temperatures should be back down in the upper 80s by early next week with a slight chance of rain Sunday into Monday. Mostly sunny skies an near average temperatures expected both Tuesday and Wednesday.