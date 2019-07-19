KQ2 Forecast: Couple more days of summer heat; Relief on the way this weekend

***An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Saturday evening as heat indices could make it feel like 105-115 degrees outside.

The hot and humid summer conditions continue for a few more days for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. High temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 90s Friday through Saturday. With oppressive dew points in the 70s, the heat index will make it feel like over 100 degrees outside. Remember to be staying hydrated by drinking lots of water and limiting time spent outdoors, especially during the sun's peak hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Also, make sure you have a cool place to go with good air conditioning and check on your pets, children and elderly.

Temperatures should be back down in the 80s by early next week with a chance of rain Sunday as a strong cold front pushes through. This will help bring less humid air and relief from the heat into the region. Mostly sunny skies and near average temperatures are expected through next week.