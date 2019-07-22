KQ2 Forecast: A pleasant & more comfortable work week ahead

After Sunday's rainfall, a refreshing change is forecast to begin the new week thanks to a cold front pushing through, allowing for some less humid and more pleasant weather to move and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are into the 60s this Monday morning with a few scattered clouds.

Moving forward the next few days a very nice new weather pattern sets up as high pressure builds into the Central Plains. This one will bring below average temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Monday through Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

By the weekend, temperatures do climb back into the upper 80s. The dry & sunny weather is expected to continue.