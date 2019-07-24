KQ2 Forecast: More nice weather on the way for Wednesday

Our very nice new weather pattern continues heading into the rest of the work week as high pressure remains in place over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We'll have one more day of below average temperatures on Wednesday as we will only go up into the lower 80s for highs with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday through Friday will continue to be mostly sunny and with highs back up to near average in the middle 80s as our winds start picking up from the south. By the weekend, temperatures do climb back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The dry & sunny weather is expected to continue. It will be great weather for the first weekend of Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph.

Next chances of rain will arrive on Monday as a cold front pushes through. Expected to be mostly sunny again by Tuesday with temperatures back down in the lower to middle 80s.