Our very nice new weather pattern continues heading into the rest of the work week as high pressure remains in place over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We'll have one more day of below average temperatures on Wednesday as we will only go up into the lower 80s for highs with mostly sunny skies.
Thursday through Friday will continue to be mostly sunny and with highs back up to near average in the middle 80s as our winds start picking up from the south. By the weekend, temperatures do climb back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The dry & sunny weather is expected to continue. It will be great weather for the first weekend of Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph.
Next chances of rain will arrive on Monday as a cold front pushes through. Expected to be mostly sunny again by Tuesday with temperatures back down in the lower to middle 80s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: More nice weather on the way for Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Nice weather this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice Thanksgiving forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice warm up on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice warm up on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice start to Fall
- KQ2 Forecast: Nice start to the week
- KQ2 Forecast: Another nice day on Tuesday
- A nice Wednesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: One more nice day before wintry weather returns