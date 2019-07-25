Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A mix of clouds and sun but still nice out for Thursday

We'll have one more day of below average temperatures on Thursday as we will only go up into the lower to middle 80s for highs. We'll see some cloud cover mixing in with the sunshine thanks to a weak disturbance passing to our north.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 7:58 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

We'll have one more day of below average temperatures on Thursday as we will only go up into the lower to middle 80s for highs. We'll see some cloud cover mixing in with the sunshine thanks to a weak disturbance passing to our north. 

Friday through Saturday will continue to be mostly sunny and with highs back up to near average in the middle to upper 80s as our winds start picking up from the south. By the Sunday, temperatures do climb back into the lower 90s. The dry & sunny weather is expected to continue. It will be great weather for the first weekend of Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph. 

Next chances of rain will arrive late Sunday night into Monday as a cold front pushes through. Expected to be mostly sunny again by Tuesday into Wednesday with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. 

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
We'll have one more day of below average temperatures on Thursday as we will only go up into the lower to middle 80s for highs. We'll see some cloud cover mixing in with the sunshine thanks to a weak disturbance passing to our north.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events