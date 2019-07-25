KQ2 Forecast: A mix of clouds and sun but still nice out for Thursday

We'll have one more day of below average temperatures on Thursday as we will only go up into the lower to middle 80s for highs. We'll see some cloud cover mixing in with the sunshine thanks to a weak disturbance passing to our north.
Friday through Saturday will continue to be mostly sunny and with highs back up to near average in the middle to upper 80s as our winds start picking up from the south. By the Sunday, temperatures do climb back into the lower 90s. The dry & sunny weather is expected to continue. It will be great weather for the first weekend of Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph.
Next chances of rain will arrive late Sunday night into Monday as a cold front pushes through. Expected to be mostly sunny again by Tuesday into Wednesday with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.
