KQ2 Forecast: A bit warmer heading into the weekend

It's going to be a great end to the work week for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Friday will be mostly sunny and with highs back up to near average in the middle to upper 80s as our winds start picking up from the south to southwest. Looking great for any Friday night plans you may have, including the Red Rally in downtown St. Joseph.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 7:32 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

 

By the weekendtemperatures do climb back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. It will be a bit on the breezy side, but the dry & sunny weather is expected to continue. It will be great weather for the first weekend of Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph. 

By the weekendtemperatures do climb back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. It will be a bit on the breezy side, but the dry & sunny weather is expected to continue. It will be great weather for the first weekend of Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph. 

Next chances of rain will arrive late Sunday night into Monday as a cold front pushes through. Expected to be mostly sunny again by Tuesday through Thursday with near average temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. 

