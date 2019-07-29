KQ2 Forecast: Cooler temperatures move in this work week

A cold front has brought scattered showers overnight and cloudy, misty conditions this Monday morning. The weather will dry out and sunshine is expected during the afternoon. Temperatures are in the 60s.

Monday should be a nice day across the area with the return of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 80s. On Tuesday, increasing clouds during the afternoon with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs expected to be near 80 degrees.

A potentially active week of weather is ahead with slight to scattered rain chances in the forecast Wednesday and through the weekend. Right now it appears no day will be a washout but some rain is possible each day. Highs throughout the week will be in the 80s.