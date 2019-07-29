Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Cooler temperatures move in this work week

A cold front has brought scattered showers overnight and cloudy, misty conditions this Monday morning. The weather will dry out and sunshine is expected during the afternoon.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 7:42 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

A cold front has brought scattered showers overnight and cloudy, misty conditions this Monday morning. The weather will dry out and sunshine is expected during the afternoon. Temperatures are in the 60s.

Monday should be a nice day across the area with the return of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 80s. On Tuesday, increasing clouds during the afternoon with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs expected to be near 80 degrees.

A potentially active week of weather is ahead with slight to scattered rain chances in the forecast Wednesday and through the weekend. Right now it appears no day will be a washout but some rain is possible each day. Highs throughout the week will be in the 80s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
A cold front has brought scattered showers overnight and cloudy, misty conditions this Monday morning. The weather will dry out and sunshine is expected during the afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events