KQ2 Forecast: A cool summer day for Tuesday then rain chances move in

We are waking up on a more comfortable note this Tuesday morning with dew points in the 60s and temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We'll see some sunshine late morning before clouds increase in the afternoon with slightly cooler summer temperatures. Highs expected to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A potentially active weather pattrern is ahead with slight to scattered rain chances in the forecast Wednesday through the weekend as a series of disturbances push through. Right now it appears no day will be a washout but some rain is possible each day. Highs throughout the rest of the week will be near average in the lower to middle 80s.

Mostly sunny & dry conditions will return by Sunday into Monday. High temperatures will remain in the 80s.