KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return for second half of the work week

An active weather pattern is ahead for the second half of the workweek with scattered to likely rain chances in the forecast Wednesday through Saturday as a series of disturbances push through. Some strong storms could be possible on Wednesday evening into the overnight hours.

Better chances of showers and thunderstorms will be Thursday into Friday. Heavy rain is also possible through Saturday morning with 1-3 inches of rain expected. Highs throughout the rest of the week will be below to near average in the lower to middle 80s.

Mostly sunny & dry conditions will return by Sunday into early next week. High temperatures will remain in the 80s.