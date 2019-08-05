KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return this work week

The first weekend of August saw some extremely nice weather but unfortunately the weather will begin to change heading into the work week with rain chances returning to the forecast. For your Monday, we'll see a warmer day with temperatures getting to near 90 degrees with partly sunny skies. Late in the day clouds will increase as a cold front approaches the area. Overnight Monday into Tuesday morning is when thunderstorms are possible.

Daily slight rainfall chances are in the forecast for the rest of the work week. Not expecting each day to be a washout but there is the chance for at least some rain each day. The better chances look to be on Thursday. Temperatures will remain warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Should see mostly sunny skies by the weekend. Temperatures late week into the weekend will be cooler in the lower to middle 80s.