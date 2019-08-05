Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return this work week

For your Monday, we'll see a warmer day with temperatures getting to near 90 degrees with partly sunny skies. Late in the day clouds will increase as a cold front approaches the area. Overnight Monday into Tuesday is when thunderstorms are possible.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 7:37 AM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 7:38 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

The first weekend of August saw some extremely nice weather but unfortunately the weather will begin to change heading into the work week with rain chances returning to the forecast. For your Monday, we'll see a warmer day with temperatures getting to near 90 degrees with partly sunny skies. Late in the day clouds will increase as a cold front approaches the area. Overnight Monday into Tuesday morning is when thunderstorms are possible.

Daily slight rainfall chances are in the forecast for the rest of the work week. Not expecting each day to be a washout but there is the chance for at least some rain each day. The better chances look to be on Thursday. Temperatures will remain warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s. 

Should see mostly sunny skies by the weekend. Temperatures late week into the weekend will be cooler in the lower to middle 80s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Monday will see a warmer day with temperatures getting to near 90 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Late in the day clouds will increase as a cold front approaches the area. Overnight Monday into Tuesday is when thunderstorms are possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events