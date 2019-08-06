Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Quiet weather for Tuesday before rain chances pick up

We'll see a mix of sun & clouds for your Tuesday with near average temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Daily scattered rain chances are in the forecast for the second half of the work week.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 7:49 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

We're waking up to cloudy skies and misty conditions this Tuesday morning. We'll see a mix of sun & clouds for your Tuesday with near average temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

Daily scattered rain chances are in the forecast for the second half of the work week. Not expecting each day to be a washout but there is the chance for at least some rain each day. Temperatures the rest of the week into the weekend will be a bit cooler & below average in the lower to middle 80s.

Should see mostly sunny skies by the weekend with just a very slight chance of rain before our weather once again picks up on Monday. 

