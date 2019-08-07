KQ2 Forecast: A rainy day ahead for Wednesday

More clouds are moving in this morning across the KQ2 Viewing Area as our rain and thunderstorm chances start to increase as a stationary front has stalled to our south and high pressure has weaken out to our east. Rain & storm chances are likely for our Wednesday, especially this morning and then again Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Some storms could have some heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. High temperatures will be near average in the middle 80s.

Daily scattered rain chances are in the forecast for the second half of the work week into Saturday. Not expecting each day to be a washout but there is the chance for at least some rain each day. Temperatures the rest of the week into the weekend will be a bit cooler & below average in the lower to middle 80s.

Should see mostly sunny skies by Sunday with just a very slight chance of rain before our weather once again picks up on Monday. Drier conditions move back in on Tuesday with highs near average in the middle 80s.