KQ2 Forecast: Drier but some scattered rain chances for Thursday

We are waking up to dry and mostly cloudy skies with some patchy fog developing in some spots. Temperatures are into the 70s. Rain and storms are to our south and west thanks to a stalled out front in southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri.
For our Thursday, we'll have a few scattered on/off again showers throughout the day. Highs will be a few degrees below average in the lower to middle 80s.
Friday and Saturday appear to be mostly dry days with temperatures near average in the middle 80s. For Saturday night and into Sunday, rain chances are back in the forecast and looking to stick around through Tuesday next week. Mostly sunny skies will return on Wednesday.
