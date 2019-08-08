Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Drier but some scattered rain chances for Thursday

For our Thursday, we'll have a few scattered on/off again showers throughout the day. Highs will be a few degrees below average in the lower to middle 80s.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 7:54 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

We are waking up to dry and mostly cloudy skies with some patchy fog developing in some spots. Temperatures are into the 70s. Rain and storms are to our south and west thanks to a stalled out front in southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri.

For our Thursday, we'll have a few scattered on/off again showers throughout the day. Highs will be a few degrees below average in the lower to middle 80s. 

Friday and Saturday appear to be mostly dry days with temperatures near average in the middle 80s. For Saturday night and into Sunday, rain chances are back in the forecast and looking to stick around through Tuesday next week. Mostly sunny skies will return on Wednesday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
For our Thursday, we'll have a few scattered on/off again showers throughout the day. Highs will be a few degrees below average in the lower to middle 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events