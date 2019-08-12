KQ2 Forecast: Stormy weather then hot & humid conditions for Monday

**A Heat Advisory is in effect from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday for Atchison (Kan.), Platte, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, and Livingston counties. Temperatures in the lower 90s and high humidity will put heat index values between 105-110 degrees.

An approaching line of thunderstorms from the west is bringing heavy rain & lightning this Monday morning. This line of storms should be weakening as it moves into the area but it could produce some gusty winds. After this round of storms moves through, clouds should break up and there could be some sunshine during the day.

Monday will also see some dangerous heat with a Heat Advisory going into effect during the afternoon. Dangerous heat index values will also be a big story for Monday. A warm front is expected to move through the area and bring warmer temperatures. Highs on Monday will be in upper 80s to lower 90s. There is some uncertainty with the temperature forecast as cloud cover could keep temperatures in check. This is something we will be keeping a close eye on. With high humidity and dew points in the 70s, heat index values will exceed the lower 100s in many spots. This will need to be a day you limit your time spent outside and make sure you are staying hydrated.

A cold front will move through late Monday and bring relief from the heat. During the afternoon, a stray shower or storm is possible. The weather will be quiet Tuesday through Thursday before more rain chances are in the forecast towards the end of the week and into next weekend. Highs all week will be near average in the middle to upper 80s.