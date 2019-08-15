Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Rain and storm chances return to end the work week

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 7:44 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

We are waking up to a few clouds and some patchy fog developing this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.

We'll see an increase in cloud cover during the day on Thursday as more rain chances are returning to the forecast Thursday evening through Sunday as a few disturbances push through the region. The better chances for rain & thunderstorms will be late Thursday night into early Friday morning, then again on Friday evening into early Saturday morning. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. Heavy rain is also possible. As of right now, we're under a marginal risk for Thursday evening and a slight risk Friday evening from the Storm Prediction Center. On a scale from 1-5, this is about a 1-2. We'll continue to keep you updated.

Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s as we wrap up the work week. We'll have on and off rain chances Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday afternoon into early next week. It will warm up a bit as well with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. 

