KQ2 Forecast: More strong to severe storms potential for Friday

After a stormy Thursday evening & Friday morning, more chances for showers & thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday evening into early Saturday morning. Some of these storms could be strong to severe.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 7:58 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

After a stormy Thursday evening & Friday morning, more chances for showers & thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

Some of these storms could be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. Heavy rain & flash flooding is also possible with an additional 1-3 inches of rain expected. As of right now, we're under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather on Friday evening and a Slight Risk for Saturday evening from the Storm Prediction Center. On a scale from 1-5, this is about a 2-3. We'll continue to keep you updated.

Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s as we wrap up the work week. We'll have on and off rain chances Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday afternoon into early next week. It will warm up a bit as well with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. 

