KQ2 Forecast: A Heat Advisory & storm chances return for Tuesday

**A Heat Advisory is set to kick in on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Doniphan, Atchison (Kan.), Holt, Buchanan, Platte, and Clinton counties. Heat index values will be near 105 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

**A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect now for our far eastern & northern counties Harrison, Mercer & Grundy Counties in Missouri until 3pm all thanks to the strong to severe storms pushing through Iowa into Missouri this morning.

After a very warm Monday across the KQ2 Viewing Area, Expect more of the same heading into your Tuesday with temperatures likely getting into the lower 90s. With high humidity levels and oppressive dew points in the 90s, it will feel like over 100 degrees with the heat index that so make sure you are staying cool and hydrated. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds for most of day.

There is a very slight chance of rain this morning thanks to a storm system to our north, but we'll have better chances of showers & thunderstorms move in late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a strong cold front pushes through. Some of these storms could be strong to possibly severe with some hail, gusty winds and heavy rain.

Wednesday through about Friday has more chances for rain and thunderstorms as a series of other disturbances works their way through the area. Temperatures Wednesday will be back down into the lower to middle 80s with highs in the upper 70s for Thursday. We'll have dry and quiet conditions throughout the weekend before rain & storm chances pick up again by Monday. Temperatures will be back up to near average in the middle 80s.