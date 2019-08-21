KQ2 Forecast: More rain on the way for Wednesday

***A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 7:30am for Doniphan, Buchanan and Andrew Counties. A Flash Flood Warning is now in effect until 8:30 am for Buchanan, Atchison (KS), Clinton, Platte and Dekalb Counties. We're getting more heavy rain this morning over areas that received anywhere from 2-4 inches on Tuesday. Remember...turn around, don't drown!
We'll have another round of showers & thunderstorms move this Wednesday morning as a strong storm system pushes through. Some of these storms could be strong to possibly severe with some hail, gusty winds and heavy rain.
Thursday through Friday has more chances for rain and thunderstorms as a series of other disturbances works their way through the area. Temperatures Wednesday will be back down into the lower to middle 80s with highs in the upper 70s for Thursday. We'll have dry and quiet conditions throughout the weekend before rain & storm chances pick up again by Monday. Temperatures will be back up to near average in the middle 80s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: More rain on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances increase on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances increase on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: More rain chances on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: More clouds and rain in the Wednesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain still in the forecast on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves away
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues tonight