KQ2 Forecast: More rain on the way for Wednesday

We have another round of showers and thunderstorms pushing through this morning. Flash Flood Warnings in effect due to heavy rainfall.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 5:48 AM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 6:42 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

***A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 7:30am for Doniphan, Buchanan and Andrew Counties. A Flash Flood Warning is now in effect until 8:30 am for Buchanan, Atchison (KS), Clinton, Platte and Dekalb Counties. We're getting more heavy rain this morning over areas that received anywhere from 2-4 inches on Tuesday. Remember...turn around, don't drown!

We'll have another round of showers & thunderstorms move this Wednesday morning as a strong storm system pushes through. Some of these storms could be strong to possibly severe with some hail, gusty winds and heavy rain.

Thursday through Friday has more chances for rain and thunderstorms as a series of other disturbances works their way through the area. Temperatures Wednesday will be back down into the lower to middle 80s with highs in the upper 70s for Thursday. We'll have dry and quiet conditions throughout the weekend before rain & storm chances pick up again by Monday. Temperatures will be back up to near average in the middle 80s.

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
