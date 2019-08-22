Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Cooler and more quiet weather as we end the work week

High temperatures will be much cooler, only go up to the upper 70s to lower 80s both on Thursday and Friday. We'll have more dry and quiet conditions as we end the work week and head into the weekend.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 7:32 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Rain has continued to push south and east of the KQ2 Viewing Area as our storm system finally begins to move out of the region.

Rain & storm chances pick up again by Sunday afternoon into the first half of the new work week. Temperatures will be back up to near average in the lower to middle 80s.

