KQ2 Forecast: A nice & sunny summer day ahead for Friday

A great Friday is setting up for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas after dealing with summer heat & stormy weather this work week. We'll see more sunshine with a few clouds. High temperatures will be much cooler, but pleasant only go up to the upper 70s to lower 80s.

We'll have more dry and quiet conditions as we head into the weekend. Saturday is looking to be another decent day with a mix of sun & clouds. Temperatures will remain below average in the upper 70s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Rain & storm chances pick up again by Sunday morning into Monday as we head back to work and school. Temperatures will be back up in the lower 80s. We'll have on and off again rain chances throughout the work week, but not looking to be a wash out.

