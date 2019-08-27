Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Very pleasant and nice weather next few days

A cold front passed through Monday night that has brought in more pleasant and nice weather to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for the next few days.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 6:54 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

We are waking up to a few clouds this Tuesday. Temperatures are a bit cool in the lower 60s. A cold front passed through Monday night that has brought in more pleasant and nice weather to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.

The weather does quiet down Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine returning and temperatures remaining in the upper 70s to lower/middle 80s. The next chance for rain & thunderstorms will come towards the end of the week on Friday into Saturday.

Not looking to be a complete washout as it's looking dry and sunny for the second half of the long Labor Day holiday weekend Sunday into Monday. Temperatures throughout the holiday weekend will be below average but nice in the upper 70s to lower 80s. 

