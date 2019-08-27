We are waking up to a few clouds this Tuesday. Temperatures are a bit cool in the lower 60s. A cold front passed through Monday night that has brought in more pleasant and nice weather to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
The weather does quiet down Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine returning and temperatures remaining in the upper 70s to lower/middle 80s. The next chance for rain & thunderstorms will come towards the end of the week on Friday into Saturday.
Not looking to be a complete washout as it's looking dry and sunny for the second half of the long Labor Day holiday weekend Sunday into Monday. Temperatures throughout the holiday weekend will be below average but nice in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Very pleasant and nice weather next few days
- KQ2 Forecast: Another nice day on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Nice weather this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Weather stays nice for Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: One more nice day before wintry weather returns
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice Thanksgiving forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice start to Fall
- KQ2 Forecast: Nice start to the week
- KQ2 Forecast: Overall a nice weekend ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Quiet and nice fall days ahead