KQ2 Forecast: Another nice day ahead for Wednesday

After a great day weather-wise for us in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, expect more pleasant and nice weather for your Wednesday into Thursday as high pressure continues to dominate the Central Plains.

Temperatures remaining comfortable in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our winds will begin to pick up from the southwest, allowing temperatures to top out in the middle 80s by Thursday. The next chance for rain & thunderstorms will move back in late Thursday into Friday. We'll have better chances of rain on Saturday.

Not looking to be a complete washout as it's looking dry and sunny for the second half of the long Labor Day holiday weekend Sunday into Monday. Temperatures throughout the holiday weekend will be below average but nice in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We'll be back up to near average in the middle 80s by Tuesday next week.

