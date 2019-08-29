KQ2 Forecast: Storm chances move back in for your Thursday

Our winds will begin to pick up from the southwest, allowing the warm and humid air to move back into the KQ2 Viewing Area for your Thursday. Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 80s by Thursday afternoon. Most of the day is looking to be sunny & dry, but clouds will increase by the afternoon. The next chance for rain & thunderstorms will move back in late Thursday evening into Friday. Some storms could be strong to severe with quarter size hail, damaging winds and heavy rain. We're right now under a marginal to slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center. We'll be watching it.

We'll have another good chance of rain and thunderstorms late Friday night into Saturday morning. Not looking to be a complete washout as it's looking dry and sunny for the second half of the long Labor Day holiday weekend Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures throughout the holiday weekend will be below average but nice in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We'll be back up to near average in the middle 80s by Tuesday next week.

