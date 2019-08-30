KQ2 Forecast: Tracking on and off again rain chances for Friday

***A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 1 pm Friday for Atchison County in NE Kansas and Platte County in NW Missouri.
After a stormy night with heavy rain & gusty winds, our cold front has pushed through and the rain will slowly come to an end for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. We'll have some on & off again rain chances Friday into Saturday, but it will be cloudy for the most part. The cloud cover and rain will keep us on the cool side with our temperatures in the middle 70s for highs.
It's looking to be dry and more sunny for the second half of the long Labor Day holiday weekend Sunday into Monday. Temperatures throughout the holiday weekend will be nice and pleasant in the lower to middle 80s. Looking to remain sunny and quiet next week as we head back to work and school with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
