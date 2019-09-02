Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

KQ2 Forecast: Sunny skies with warm and humid conditions for Labor Day

For Labor Day on Monday skies will be mostly sunny and it'll be very warm. Temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s.

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 8:05 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2019 8:35 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

***A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 am for our far eastern counties such as Caldwell and Livingston Counties.

Temperatures are on the rise in the coming days as we wrap up the unofficial end to Summer this weekend. Some patchy fog is developing this morning. Temperatures are into the 60s.

For Labor Day on Monday skies will be mostly sunny and it'll be very warm. Temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s. For Tuesday, even warmer. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will move through Tuesday night and could bring a stray shower or storm to the area. Temperatures crash behind the front and will be back into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Beyond that, the weather stays mostly quiet and it won't be until next weekend for the next chance for rain.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 65°
For Labor Day on Monday skies will be mostly sunny and it'll be very warm. Temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events