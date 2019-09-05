Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Getting warmer on Thursday

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 5:36 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

After a nice day on Wednesday, the weather stays mostly quiet and pleasant. Temperatures will rebound back in the mid to upper 80s Thursday thanks to a south wind picking up as high pressure moves east, ushering back in the warmer air. 

Friday into Saturday is looking to stay dry and mostly sunny. It won't be until late Saturday night into Sunday we'll see next chance for rain as our next storm system pushes through. 

Highs will remain in the lower to middle 80s through midweek next week. We'll see partly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday before the rain returns once again on Wednesday. 

The weather stays mostly quiet and pleasant. It won't be until the weekend for the next chance for rain. Temperatures will rebound back in the mid to upper 80s Thursday.
