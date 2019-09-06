After a warm and humid Thursday, a weak cold front is pushing through this Friday morning which will help make it less humid and very nice as we end the work week here in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
Friday and Saturday is looking to stay dry and sunny. It will be very pleasant with temperatures near average in the lower 80s. It won't be until late Saturday night into Sunday we'll see next chance for rain as our next storm system pushes through.
Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s next week. We'll see partly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday before the rain returns once again on Wednesday into Thursday.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice and sunny end to the work week for Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny & very nice Friday & weekend ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice & sunny summer day ahead for Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: A very nice end to the work week for Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Nice start to the week
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm and sunny to start the work week
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny but cool end to the work week
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice Thanksgiving forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Nice weather to end the weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: A cool end to the work week