KQ2 Forecast: A hot & humid day ahead for Monday

The late summer-heat is making a comeback for much of the upcoming work week. Could see a stray shower this Monday morning but most will stay dry and cloudy. Temperatures into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Starting the week with very warm temperatures and the high humidity will continue through much of the week. Highs Monday are going to be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will see similar temperatures and it won't be until Thursday before the heat breaks when a cold front moves through. By the weekend, highs will be back to near average, if not a bit below average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
As for rain chances, there are some low-end chances Monday night and Tuesday but the best chance for rain will be on Thursday as a cold front moves through. The weekend is looking nice.
