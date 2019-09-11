Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Another warm and humid day for Wednesday

The late summer warmer temperatures and humid conditions will continue through midweek. Highs on Wednesday will be once again in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. We'll see lots of sunshine.

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 7:33 AM
Updated: Sep 11, 2019 7:33 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

 

It won't be until Thursday before the summer heat breaks when a strong cold front moves through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The best chances for rain and thunderstorms will be on Thursday as well. Some storms could be on the strong side. Something we'll continue to look at over the next several days. 

Friday and the weekend is looking nice with sunny skies and very pleasant, less humid conditions. Highs will be back to near average, if not a few degrees below average in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This weather pattern is looking to stay the same heading into early next week with highs in the middle 80s. 

Saint Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
