KQ2 Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible on Thursday

After a warm and humid last few days for us, the summer heat finally breaks on Thursday when a strong cold front moves through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We'll start off the day with a mix of sun and clouds with highs going up to the lower to middle 80s. The best chances for rain and thunderstorms will be during the afternoon into the early evening hours. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with large hail and damaging winds. We are under a marginal to slight risk of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. We'll keep you updated!

Friday and the weekend is looking nice with sunny skies and very pleasant, less humid conditions. Highs will be back to near average, if not a few degrees below average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

This weather pattern is looking to stay the same heading into early next week with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

