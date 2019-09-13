KQ2 Forecast: A very nice & cooler day ahead for Friday

A cold front has moved through, ushering in cooler and drier air into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Friday is looking nice with sunny skies and very pleasant, less humid conditions. Highs will be a few degrees below average in the upper 70s.
Highs will be back up to near average temperatures on Saturday in the lower to middle 80s with mostly sunny skies. We could see a stray shower heading into the afternoon as a weak disturbance pushes through, but not expecting much.
This weather pattern is looking to stay dry and sunny, but warming up again Sunday into early next week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Our next chances for some rain will return by midweek with highs in the middle 80s.
