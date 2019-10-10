KQ2 Forecast: Coolest air of the season moves in as we end the work week

**Freeze Watch in effect for the entire area from Friday evening until Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

The coolest air of the season is on the way later this evening as a very strong cold front pushes through the region. Late this afternoon and early evening, the cold front is expected to move through the area. This will bring more rain and storm chances and some gusty winds. Temperatures are expected to crash behind this front from the 60s and 70s to the 30s and 40s. By Friday morning, temperatures will be in the 30s and with gusty northwest winds, wind chill values will be in the 20s so make sure the winter gear is out and ready to go.

For Friday, a cool and windy day is expected. The day will start with mostly cloudy skies and maybe a stray shower and then turn mostly sunny during the afternoon. Highs are only going to be in the upper 40s. Friday night into Saturday morning will likely see temperatures near freezing so the first frost/freeze event of the season is likely. Steps should be taken to make sure any plants still outside are taken care of.

This weekend through Thursday of next week is looking to be a nice and quiet weather pattern for us with a lot of sunshine. Temperatures will remain below average in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

