KQ2 Forecast: A much cooler and cloudy day for Thursday

A cold front has pushed through the KQ2 Viewing Area this will bring in cloudy skies and a slight shower chance on Thursday. The top weather story will be the below average temperatures as cooler air filters in as we'll struggle to get into the middle to upper 40s for highs by the afternoon.

For Friday and into the weekend, more sunshine is expected with temperatures in the 50s on Friday. For this weekend, computer models are in some disagreement with potential rain chances late Saturday into Sunday. For now, will keep chances low so keep checking back for updates. This weekend's temperatures are going to be in the upper 50s to near 60.

A mostly dry and the cooler-below average weather pattern is looking to stay in place for next week. We are though watching the possibility of a chance for a rain/snow mix on Tuesday as another strong cold front is set to push through which will bring in another round of 40 degree temperatures by Wednesday & Halloween on Thursday. Stay tuned!

