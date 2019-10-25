KQ2 Forecast: A cold start but the sunshine returns for Friday

We are waking up some cloud cover and cold temperatures in the 30s on this Friday morning. For Friday afternoon, more sunshine is expected with temperatures in the 50s on Friday. Computer models are in some disagreement with potential rain chances Saturday thanks to a disturbance moving to our east. For now, will keep chances low. This weekend's temperatures are going to be in the middle to upper 50s.
The cooler-below average weather pattern is looking to stay in place for next week. A cold front will be pushing through Sunday night that will knock temperatures back down into the 40s for Monday.
We are watching the possibility of a chance for a rain/snow mix Monday into Tuesday as another storm system is set to push through which will bring in another cold front & another shot of cold air with highs in the lower to middle 40s for Wednesday & Halloween on Thursday. Stay tuned!
