KQ2 Forecast: Rain even thunderstorms return for Tuesday

**A Wind Advisory is in effect for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas from 9 pm tonight through 9 am on Wednesday as we'll be dealing with winds gusting up to 50 mph

It's a quiet start to our Tuesday with a few clouds and temperatures in the 30s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, but it won't last for long as an active weather pattern is setting up for the rest of the week. A strong storm system forecast to impact our area on Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Right now, It's looking to be more of a rain event for us here. We could even get some thunderstorms during the evening hours. This system is the tale of two different weathers stories because while parts of central & southern Missouri could be dealing with some strong to severe storms, areas to our north and west in Nebraska and Iowa will be receiving anywhere from 2-8 inches of snow. We'll keep you updated!

Mostly sunny skies are likely Wednesday before our next storm system moves in for the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. A few rain and snow mix chances are possible on Thanksgiving with highs in the 40s. Black Friday into the weekend is looking to be cloudy with rain chances likely. Friday is looking to be the better day for those chances. High temperatures Friday into Saturday will in the 50s.

We could even have a bit of a rain/snow mix late Saturday night into morning as temperatures will drop to the upper 30s for highs on Sunday . It will be cloudy but cold on Monday with highs remaining above freezing in the mid 30s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android