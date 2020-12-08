KQ2 Forecast: 60's on Wednesday

Temperatures are on the increase this week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected until Thursday.
Confidence has been increasing in a pattern change expected to take place on Friday. This will bring a chance for precipitation and the return of cooler temperatures to the area.
