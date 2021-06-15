Clear
KQ2 Forecast: 90s continue today

Above average temperatures are set to continue today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today will be another sunny and dry day with a few passing clouds.

Posted: Jun 15, 2021 7:40 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Conditions look to stay similar on Wednesday with temperatures slowly warming. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s both Thursday and Friday with heat index values approaching triple digits. Rain chances look to move back into the area Friday evening as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s through the weekend.

Above average temperatures are set to continue today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today will be another sunny and dry day with a few passing clouds. Conditions look to stay similar on Wednesday with temperatures slowly warming. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s both Thursday and Friday with heat index values approaching triple digits. Rain chances look to move back into the area Friday evening as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s through the weekend.
