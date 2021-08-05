Clear
KQ2 Forecast: 90's on Friday

Temperatures will be warming up slightly every day as we head into the weekend, with today's high temperatures in the upper 80s. There is a chance for pop-up isolated showers this afternoon, although these will likely be infrequent and short-lived. Tonight will be cool and calm with lows in the upper 60s and light winds. Mostly dry and sunny conditions continue into the weekend as temperatures start to warm up again. Highs look to start to climb into the 90s Friday, with the heat continuing into next week.

Posted: Aug 5, 2021 4:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Atchison
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
