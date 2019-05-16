KQ2 Forecast: 90s on Thursday

Mostly sunny skies on Wednesday and temperatures continued to stay on the warm side. A south wind is helping to bring more moisture into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for Thursday and Friday.
We could even top out near 90 degrees on Thursday. Our last 90 degree day was on October 3, 2018 so let's see if we can get to out first 90 degree day of 2019 on Thursday. Stay tuned!
Rain and storm chances returns to the forecast for the upcoming weekend into early next week. We'll have to keep a close eye on the forecast heading into the weekend for the possibility of severe weather on Saturday evening, then again Monday into Tuesday.
