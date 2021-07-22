KQ2 Forecast: 90s return today

Temperatures will make a run for the 90s again this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s this afternoon.

Triple digits heat index values are likely Friday into next week as temperatures continue to warm. Use caution when spending long periods of time outside this weekend. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend. A few isolated rain showers on Monday will knock out temperatures back into the lower 90s, but we will start to warm back into the upper 90s by the middle of next week.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android