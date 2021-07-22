Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: 90s return today

Temperatures will make a run for the 90s again this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s this afternoon.

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 7:50 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will make a run for the 90s again this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s this afternoon.

Triple digits heat index values are likely Friday into next week as temperatures continue to warm. Use caution when spending long periods of time outside this weekend. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend. A few isolated rain showers on Monday will knock out temperatures back into the lower 90s, but we will start to warm back into the upper 90s by the middle of next week.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Atchison
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Temperatures will make a run for the 90s again this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s this afternoon. Triple digits heat index values are likely Friday into next week as temperatures continue to warm. Use caution when spending long periods of time outside this weekend. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend. A few isolated rain showers on Monday will knock out temperatures back into the lower 90s, but we will start to warm back into the upper 90s by the middle of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories